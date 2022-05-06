ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Liberty senior earns full college basketball scholarship

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roY7f_0fVCOUcF00

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty senior James Davis will continue his academic and athletic career at Columbia International University. He will join the Rams’ basketball program next year on a full scholarship.

Watch the video above to hear our full interview with Davis about his college commitment.

Local author releases first book after spending 3 years with NFL Hall of Famer

“It feels real good. I prayed for this all my life,” Davis said. “They’re going to get a good player, a good, educated player, one that gets better. I love the game of basketball.”

Davis is a four-year starter for the Leopards and was a Division III All-State Special Mention award winner during his senior season.

Davis averaged over 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season. He also eclipsed 1,000 career points in February.

“I just feel they showed nothing but love. They really like me,” Davis said. “They want to develop me as a better athlete, want me to take it to the next level.”

Columbia International is a Division I NAIA program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

The Rams were 20-13 overall last season and advanced to the NCCAA South Region Championship game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Liberty, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Liberty, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Columbia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
Forsyth County News

2021-22 BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Mooney, West Forsyth

Jake Mooney’s ability to consistently get to the rack and employ his strength to box out his opponents for rebounds sums up how Mooney asserted himself to be the best player in the county this season. Mooney, West Forsyth’s 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior post, is the Forsyth County News Boys...
FORSYTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#Leopards#Division#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy