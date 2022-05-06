Liberty senior earns full college basketball scholarship

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty senior James Davis will continue his academic and athletic career at Columbia International University. He will join the Rams’ basketball program next year on a full scholarship.

Watch the video above to hear our full interview with Davis about his college commitment.

“It feels real good. I prayed for this all my life,” Davis said. “They’re going to get a good player, a good, educated player, one that gets better. I love the game of basketball.”

Davis is a four-year starter for the Leopards and was a Division III All-State Special Mention award winner during his senior season.

Davis averaged over 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season. He also eclipsed 1,000 career points in February.

“I just feel they showed nothing but love. They really like me,” Davis said. “They want to develop me as a better athlete, want me to take it to the next level.”

Columbia International is a Division I NAIA program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

The Rams were 20-13 overall last season and advanced to the NCCAA South Region Championship game.

