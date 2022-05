GCI customers across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta could experience slower data and internet speeds beginning May 9. GCI Communications Director Heather Handyside said that flooding at Manly Hot Springs in the Interior on May 7 knocked out power to a repeater station that helps distribute internet to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The repeater has been running on back-up battery power for over 48 hours, and that power is about to run out. GCI has been unable to install a generator at the site due to the flooding.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO