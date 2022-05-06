ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'EVE Online' and Microsoft Excel pair up for the year's hottest collab

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas often been derided as a Many dedicated players use spreadsheets to keep track of data like profit margins and to fleet damage output at certain ranges. Developer CCP Games is now leaning into the spreadsheet lifestyle even more with official support. The studio revealed at...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse hands-on: Inclusively designed, infinitely customizable

The Xbox Adaptive Controller was Microsoft’s first real attempt at making accessible hardware. And while it was very well-received, it didn’t really impact non-gamers. Today, the company is launching a new product with a much wider audience: a mouse. The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse kit actually consists of a mouse, attachable tail, hub and button. They’re modular and highly customizable, offering a wide variety of ways for people with different needs to interact with their laptops, tablets or phones.
Engadget

SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro SSD drops to $180 at Amazon

If your daily driver is running low on space, an external drive will come in handy to either offload some of your important documents and files or act as your main storage device going forward. It'll be even better if you spring for a portable drive, since you'll be able to take it with you anywhere. One of SanDisk's toughest portable SDDs, the Extreme Pro, has been heavily discounted on Amazon. The 1TB model is 42 percent off and down to $180, which is only $10 more than its all-time low.
Engadget

Apple's Mac Mini M1 returns to a record low of $570 at Amazon

Apple's compact desktop is back down to the best sale price we've seen since its debut. Amazon has the 2020 Mac Mini M1 for $570 right now, thanks to a discounted price that's brought down even further by an automatically applied coupon. That's $130 off the desktop's regular rate, and the model on sale includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Engadget

Moog's iOS and macOS synth apps are currently 50 percent off

Moog has temporarily discounted all of its iOS and macOS synths. For a limited time, you can buy the , , apps for 50 percent off – making them $7, $15 and $10, respectively. That’s not as generous of a promotion as we saw last year when Moog made those same synths in honor of founder .
Engadget

Watch Nintendo's Indie World stream here at 10AM ET

Nintendo will host its latest Indie World Showcase today at 10AM ET. On Tuesday, the company said the show would run approximately 20 minutes and showcase a handful of new indie games coming to the Switch. Will we finally get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong? We don’t know. Team Cherry announced the sequel to its beloved Metrodvania in 2019, and fans have been waiting for a release date ever since.
Engadget

Amazon fired two workers who helped organize its first union

Weeks after its workers won a union election for the first time, Amazon fired two of the employees who were involved in organization efforts. It's the first time Amazon has forced out workers involved in the union drive since the election win on April 1, according to Motherboard, though it's not whether the company took these actions in retaliation.
Engadget

Netflix's ad-supported plan and password sharing fees may arrive this year

Although Netflix had long said its service wouldn't include ads, it revealed last month that it will actually roll out . Co-CEO Reed Hastings said on an earnings call that plans for that tier would be firmed up "over the next year or two." However, it seems the company is looking to offer the option even sooner. It reportedly suggested in an internal memo that an ad-supported version of the streaming service will emerge later this year.
Engadget

Here's what NFTs look like on Instagram

Meta has revealed NFTs will work on Instagram. In the US-based test, you can show what you've bought or created for free by connecting your Instagram account to a compatible digital wallet and posting for the world to see. If you like, the social network can automatically tag both creator and collector using public blockchain data. You can display info like a description, too. And yes, as mentioned, NFTs will shimmer to help you flaunt your art collection.
Engadget

Learn full-stack SAP development for less than $40

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The global supply chain backlog has had an impact on everything from the automotive industry to . But as inflation rises and businesses continue to face operational challenges, there could be ample opportunity for developers in the ops and logistics space, making SAP worth learning.
Engadget

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a lightweight drone under 250 grams, but it’s loaded with features found on bigger models like the Mavic 3. It has some of the best image quality specs on a lightweight drone, including 4K 60p, 1080 120p and 48-megapixel photos. It also offers most of the AI and tracking features found on the Mavic 3, like ActiveTrack, QuickShots and more. DJI also introduced the screen-equipped RC remote that’s more convenient than using a smartphone. The Mini 3 Pro is a bit expensive at $910 with the RC remote, though, and image quality might not be good enough for some pros. Transmission was also an issue, as it often had a lost or weak signal.
Engadget

YouTube will allow users to gift paid subscriptions to each other

Starting tomorrow, YouTube will give both fans and creators the ability to gift paid channel subscriptions. A number of influential streamers the announcement today, many of whom were ecstatic about a new tool. Gifted subs have been a popular feature on Twitch — YouTube Gaming's main rival— for a while. Many streamers see subscriptions as an easy way to generate revenue while also . But YouTube has dragged its heels on releasing the much-anticipated feature for some time. Finally, YouTube Japan tested the waters with gifted memberships earlier this year for a select number of channels. Gifted memberships — which is still in beta — will now be available to all YouTube Gaming users in the US and UK.
Engadget

Google's new tool will let EU publishers get paid for longer news snippets in search

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google has inked agreements with over 300 news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland that would allow it to publish snippets of their stories on Search. The tech giant has announced the development in a blog post, where it has also launched new tool that would make it easier for a lot more news publishers in Europe to get paid for their content.
Engadget

Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 41 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anker's Eufy brand offers some very affordable robot vacuums that just got...
Engadget

Airbnb's big redesign helps you split stays between homes

Now that it's relatively safe to travel again, Airbnb is unveiling an overhauled experience that includes some much-needed features for frequent travellers. To start, the reworked app now lets you search for categories tied to the home style, location or activity. You can look for places close to national parks, or even book a treehouse. Airbnb is clearly hoping you'll book stays beyond the usual tourist hotspots.
Engadget

Apple discontinues its last iPod

Apple just marked the end to one of the most important product lines in its history. The company has discontinued the iPod touch, which will only be available in stores "while supplies last." Not surprisingly, the company maintained that the "spirit of iPod" continues in other products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
Engadget

The Morning After: The official end of the iPod

It's the end of an era. Apple introduced the first iPod back in October 2001, when the company was highly dependent on its Mac computer sales and still on shaky financial ground. While the Mac requirement limited interest at the start, sales exploded after Windows users joined the fray — back when you needed to tether your iPod to your PC to sync music and, later, podcasts.
Engadget

The best multi-device wireless chargers you can buy

There’s a good chance you have enough devices with wireless charging support that a single-device pad or stand just won’t cut it. However, buying a multiple-item charger can be a headache. You not only have to contend with varying levels of support, but different designs — the last thing you want is something that won’t fit on your nightstand. Don’t fret, though. We’ll walk you through what you need to know while shopping for a multi-device charger, and recommend a few models that belong on your short list.
Engadget

Roku's Streambar is down to $99 at Amazon

Today is a good day to get started building a connected home theater. Amazon has the Roku Streambar on sale for just $99, well below its usual $130 price. If you crave improved sound, the more powerful Streambar Pro is back down to $150 ($30 off). And don't worry if you already have good speakers and just want an advanced media hub — the current-generation Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is still on sale for $150 (normally $179).
Engadget

ASUS brings updated chips and OLED displays to a whole bunch of devices

ASUS is today showing off what it considers to be The Pinnacle of Performance in the form of a whole raft of new laptops. All of them are getting new, more refined industrial design and the more prominent use of ASUS’ Delta-style logo, as well as better thermals. Topping the range is the new Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, a 5.6lb behemoth with a 16-inch, 16:10, 60Hz 4K OLED Dolby Vision and Pantone-validated touchscreen display. Nestled inside the NVIDIA Studio-rated machine is space for a 12th-generation Intel Core CPU, reaching as high as the i9-12900H CPU, which can be paired with an RTX 3060 GPU. ASUS is saying that the most interesting facet about this new machine isn’t the raw brawn on offer, but the fact that it’s now got much more staying power. Its new cooling system, officials claim, will enable the system to burn through a 140W TDP without throttling, while generating just 40db in fan noise.
Engadget

Engineer's USB-C AirPods give a glimpse at a Lightning-free paradise

Ken Pillonel has created some fascinating devices with the world’s first iPhone with a USB-C port and the first Android phone with a Lightning connector. But now Pillonel is applying his expertise to a slightly different category of device with the world’s first USB-C AirPods. In a new...
