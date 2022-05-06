ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous available again after completing four-game ban

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu0jO_0fVCOACx00

Hibernian will welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s clash at home to Aberdeen after the defender completed a four-game suspension.

Demi Mitchell is in contention for more game time after returning as a late substitute at Livingston last weekend following two months out with an ankle injury.

Drey Wright is set to remain on the sidelines along with Chris Cadden (thigh), Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Kyle Magennis (knee).

Aberdeen will have Ross McCrorie back after he missed last weekend’s victory over Dundee through suspension.

It remains to be seen if Matty Kennedy will be deemed fit enough to return following a recent problem with his back.

Jim Goodwin has “one or two” minor fitness issues to contend with but expects to have plenty options to select from.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Ross Mccrorie
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Chris Cadden
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Drey Wright
Person
Kyle Magennis
Person
Matty Kennedy
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen
newschain

EA Sports to stop making Fifa video game in 2023

Video games publisher EA Sports has announced it will stop making Fifa branded football games from 2023. The company confirmed it is ending its partnership with the football governing body, but will continue to make football video games which, from 2023, will have a new name – EA Sports FC.
MLS
newschain

Tory MP : People use food banks because they cannot budget or cook properly

A Conservative MP has suggested people in the UK use food banks because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”. Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in Ashfield, Notts, where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

No guarantee DUP will elect new Speaker – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has left open the possibility that the DUP will block the election of a new Speaker when the Stormont Assembly meets on Friday. The DUP leader said on Wednesday that his party had yet to make a decision on whether to vote to elect a new Speaker when MLAs meet in the chamber in two days’ time.
WORLD
newschain

Case of retired geologist held in Iraq raised repeatedly, minister says

British officials have repeatedly raised the case of a retired geologist at risk of being executed in Iraq, the Government said, amid pleas to end his “nightmare”. Father-of-two Jim Fitton has been detained in Iraq for more than six weeks after being accused of attempting to smuggle historic artefacts out of the country.
WORLD
newschain

International song contest links Nashville and Liverpool

A global competition linking the famed music cities of Nashville and Liverpool has been launched. The Liverpool International Song Contest will culminate with the top 10 finalists battling it out in the home of country music on John Lennon’s birthdate on October 9. It follows in the footsteps of...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy