Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous available again after completing four-game ban

Hibernian will welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s clash at home to Aberdeen after the defender completed a four-game suspension.

Demi Mitchell is in contention for more game time after returning as a late substitute at Livingston last weekend following two months out with an ankle injury.

Drey Wright is set to remain on the sidelines along with Chris Cadden (thigh), Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Kyle Magennis (knee).

Aberdeen will have Ross McCrorie back after he missed last weekend’s victory over Dundee through suspension.

It remains to be seen if Matty Kennedy will be deemed fit enough to return following a recent problem with his back.

Jim Goodwin has “one or two” minor fitness issues to contend with but expects to have plenty options to select from.

