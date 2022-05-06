ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern to start mailing out primary election ballots on Monday

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
Kern County registered voters can expect their primary election ballots to be mailed starting Monday.

The Kern County Elections Office says ballots will be sent out between May 9th and 13th.

If voters have not received their ballot by May 17th, you should contact the elections office by calling 661-868-3590 or send them an email at ellections@kerncounty.

A reminder for voters who are planning to vote in person at the polls, you'll need to surrender your mail-in ballot to vote regularly to ensure you're not voting twice.

