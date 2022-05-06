KCMO police investigate homicide after 2 people found dead
UPDATE | The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Eugene Shaw and 52-year-old Marcia Boring.
The investigation in still on-going.
ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a wooded area on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of east 2nd Street and Lydia Avenue just before 9 a.m.
When they arrived, a man and a woman were found suffering from traumatic injuries.
Both of the victims died at the scene.
No other circumstances on the incident or information on a suspect were immediately available.
