Kansas City, MO

KCMO police investigate homicide after 2 people found dead

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago


UPDATE | The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Eugene Shaw and 52-year-old Marcia Boring.

The investigation in still on-going.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a wooded area on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of east 2nd Street and Lydia Avenue just before 9 a.m.

When they arrived, a man and a woman were found suffering from traumatic injuries.

Both of the victims died at the scene.

No other circumstances on the incident or information on a suspect were immediately available.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
