David Moyes faces Uefa bench ban after kicking ball at ballboy in West Ham’s Europa League defeat to Frankfurt

By Martin Lipton
 4 days ago

DAVID MOYES faces a Uefa bench ban after his Europa League red card.

Moyes was dismissed by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano after angrily kicking a ball back at a ball boy in the late stages of his side’s semi-final defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13F4Oj_0fVCNQ3800
David Moyes is set to face a Uefa ban Credit: EPA

The Hammers chief apologised after the match, conceding he had been in the wrong.

But he added: “It didn’t hit him - I think I bent it past him.”

Moyes, though, will face disciplinary action - with a ban that would come into effect next season likely.

Under Uefa regulations, every red card is assessed for punishment by a disciplinary committee.

The committee also studies the official reports by the referee and the Uefa match delegate.

All red cards carry an automatic one match ban, with each case viewed independently.

And that means Moyes could be banned from the bench for the start of West Ham’s next European campaign.

The London Stadium club currently in seventh and seem unlikely to overtake sixth-placed Manchester United.

That would see West Ham playing in the Conference League next term.

And a likely two-match ban for Moyes would prevent him being involved for either leg of the August play-off round when West Ham will be expected to earn their place in the group stage.

The Hammers travel to Norwich on Sunday in the Premier League as they look to take another step towards European qualification.

