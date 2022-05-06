Deals and discounts for National Nurses Week

(WJW) – Nurses spend their lives taking care of people. National Nurses Day is Friday, May 6. It kicks off National Nurses Week, which runs through Thursday, May 12.

Here is a list of deals and discounts medical professionals can take advantage of.

Asics

Asics doesn’t just celebrate nurses one week out of the year. They offer a 40% discount on full-price products ordered online for medical professionals, first responders and military. The discount can be used twice every 30 days. You will need to verify your status.

Budget

Budget car rentals offers a 25% discount for nurses, medical workers and EMTs, among others.

The company requires proof of active employment in the profession.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year to 2,000 medical professionals.

Nominate your favorite nurse or healthcare worker (yourself included) here .

Drawings begin Monday for the big prize.

Crocs

Crocs is having a giveaway starting at noon ET on Friday and running through noon on May 12.

Sign up for updates on the giveaway here .

The company said it has teamed up with FIGS and there will be a special drawing to receive a pair of free scrubs and classic clogs.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Enterprise offers a 25% discount if you’re a nurse. They verify eligibility. They also have discounts for first responders and teachers.

Nike

Nurses, medical professionals and first responders get a 10% discount year-round online at Nike.

The discount can be used every 7 days. You’ll need a Nike profile to verify your employment.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a year-round 10% discount to medical professionals.

The deal is not available online.

You’ll need your medical ID to get the deal.

Radisson Hotels

Radisson Hotels offers medical professionals a 20% discount plus an upgraded room at check-in if available.

Check out their destinations here .

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is offering nurses a free Pork Big Deal from May 9 through May 12.

The deal includes a pork sandwich, side and soft drink.

You’ll need to get a coupon code to use the deal online or in stores.

Staples

Staples is giving healthcare workers and first responders 25% off in-store purchases with their ID and coupon code 50668.

See more on the deal in their weekly ad .

Under Armour

Under Armour offers discounts for healthcare workers, first responders, military and teachers all year.

Verify your status here to get 20% off.

