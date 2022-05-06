Joel Embiid clears concussion protocols

Gina Mizell: Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It’s 4:30 p.m. NBA injury-report time and Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Doc talks at 5:15, so perhaps something more realistic then. – 4:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Embiid again listed as doubtful on NBA 3:30 injury report. – 3:32 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …

heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: Here’s the latest on Joel Embiid’s chances to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/FqlxAaDM4D – 2:50 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

All I really want out of these NBA Playoffs is for Joel Embiid to come back in the batman mask and turn the Sixers/Heat series upside down. – 2:47 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA

theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

On 2:30 p.m. injury report, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3. – 2:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It is the 2:30 p.m. NBA injury report and Joel Embiid is still doubtful. As you were. – 2:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And on the NBA 1:30 p.m. injury report Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful (with six Heat players listed as questionable, including five who played in Game 2 after being listed as questionable with the same injuries). – 1:31 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

So far, Embiid return going as predicted. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/dgMyIdMl3D – 1:14 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Joel Embiid upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 in Philly #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

76ers center Joel Embiid has been upgraded from out to doubtful on the 12:30 p.m. injury report, and his status may continue to change in the coming hours prior to tipoff. Fun times! miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:44 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid is upgraded to doubtful for tonight‘s Game 3 vs the Miami Heat #Sixers – 12:42 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

My understanding is that Embiid’s availability tonight will be dependent on how Embiid feels the rest of Friday and how his pregame routine goes prior to Game 3. Don’t count your chickens yet, but moving in the right direction:

phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 12:42 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 3 tonight as he deals with orbital injury and navigates the whole mask thing – 12:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, hopes to return in Game 3 Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 12:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Details on Joel Embiid’s injuries on the official injury reports today:

10:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture / concussion

11:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture

12:30 pm ET – doubtful, Facial fracture / Right thumb sprain – 12:38 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Barkley explains why Heat can’t be fully judged in playoffs yet and what “sucks” about this series. And more praise for Herro. And more Heat, as Embiid works toward potential return tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful on 76ers’ injury report. – 12:36 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a facial fracture and a right thumb sprain. – 12:33 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:

After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful (facial fracture/right thumb sprain) for Game 3 tonight. – 12:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 3 tonight vs #Heat. #Sixers – 12:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 due to a fractal fracture and a right thumb sprain #Sixers – 12:32 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game, per #Sixers official – 12:32 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 – 12:31 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful. – 12:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol and partakes in shootaround; status for Game 3 remains up in air inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:24 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.

Just like he did for the 2018 Playoffs, also against Miami, which I wrote about here: si.com/nba/2018/04/20… – 12:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid takes first step toward returning for Game 3 tonight vs. #Heat, though he’s still listed as out: https://t.co/7IuUiAj8Gl pic.twitter.com/S5Pilc5hxn – 12:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid exits NBA concussion protocols, first hurdle cleared for possible return vs. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Orbital fracture remains an issue, while also dealing with torn thumb ligament. – 12:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in shootaround this morning, taking significant steps toward returning for Game 3 against the Heat tonight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:59 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Your quick newser on Joel Embiid clearing concussion protocol #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:38 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment

The one thing to note is Miami has a game plan ready for either scenario – 11:37 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

That @Joel Embiid is even trying to play through a torn thumb ligament and a broken orbital bone — in addition to being just a week removed from a concussion — is pretty remarkable. These are the kind of injuries that keep players out weeks, if not longer. – 11:35 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers center Joel Embiid has cleared NBA concussion protocols. He still is listed as out for tonight’s Game 3 vs. visiting Heat (orbital fracture), but that well could change before 7 p.m. tip. – 11:32 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami. – 11:30 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols, participated in shootaround and remains out for tonight’s game. But his status could change. #Sixers – 11:29 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours. – 11:29 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.

Sixers still currently listing him as OUT but that can change. – 11:29 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in today’s shootaround, but he remains out tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. – 11:28 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers official says Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol, participated in shootaround, and remains out for now. – 11:28 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols this morning, he participated in shootaround, but as of right now, he remains out #Sixers – 11:28 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocol, and participated in shootaround. He remains out for the game, but his status could change between now and tonight’s game. – 11:28 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey says he talked to Joel Embiid since they returned home. He said there’s always hope for the game tonight. #Sixers – 11:19 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

No sign of Joel Embiid as we get let into 76ers shootaround this morning. As of the 10:30 injury report, he was still listed as out for tonight’s Game 3. – 11:11 AM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Do Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a comeback in them against the Miami Heat? espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:40 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New video on James Harden, how his game is changing, his contract status, and the fit with Joel Embiid. – 7:00 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will clear concussion protocols and be able to play in Game 3 Friday night vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #76ers pic.twitter.com/XJanOJYAdo – 9:25 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: With Joel Embiid’s uncertain status for Game 3, the #Sixers are going to have to figure out how to beat the #Heat Friday night to make advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 a realistic possibility: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/lkQ5pE4xhd – 6:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA story: #Sixers are listing star center Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 of playoff series vs. #Heat, though there’s a chance he could progress enough to play Friday night: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/1Mxxn5lzP6 – 6:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers list Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 Friday in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/76e… – 5:53 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Joel Embiid out Game 3 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:46 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Some gripes with Doc are justified, but I tend to understand his decision to not take Embiid out earlier considering there’ve been 4 blowouts in the last week where starters played until the final minutes.

The winning coach waits for the losing coach to take his starters out. – 5:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Your quick newser on Joel Embiid being out for Game 3, but it could change #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/six… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/PbJ0YuaIZI – 5:16 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

If the Sixers lose game 3, they should not try to bring Joel Embiid back for a game 4. Guy could barely read off of a cell phone screen two days ago. Concussions aren’t to be messed with. Put him on ice and prep for next season. – 5:13 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

If you don’t clear concussion protocol, you can’t be listed as anything but OUT. #Embiid – 5:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Joel Embiid formally being listed as out for Friday. But NBA injury-list rules allow 76ers to step that up through the day Friday. – 5:10 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Joel Embiid listed as out for Game 3 – 5:08 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Joel Embiid out for game 3 tomorrow

Kind of expected after Doc’s comments yesterday

(That probably determines Lowry’s status for tomorrow as well) – 5:04 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid will be listed as OUT as of the 5 pm reporting deadline tonight, I’m told. He is still in the process of being cleared — don’t think it means he’s definitively out for Game 3, but where things stand in return to play steps right now – 5:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers are listing All-Star Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 vs. Heat on Friday. – 5:03 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Embiid’s absence, Harden’s production, CP3 and the Suns, any answers for the Mavs, looking ahead to Celtics-Bucks Game 3, potential adjustments for Warriors vs. Grizz, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/0D0gaZ… – 4:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

In a 2-0 series hole without Joel Embiid, Sixers have nothing to lose against the Heat and must play like it inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:27 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Lots of Heat news and nuggets, including updates on status of Lowry and Embiid. Why 76ers are so confident down 0-2. Interesting stuff from Rivers, Embiid. Wade’s visit last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:49 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

History is one-sided:

Sixers are 0-13 when trailing in a best of 7 series 2-0.

Heat are 16-0 when leading a best of 7 series 2-0.

Joel Embiid still has hurdles to clear before the possibility of playing in game 3. – 2:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: Can the confident #Sixers return home and even playoff series with the #Heat? A lot rides on Joel Embiid’s availability. Embiid is still not cleared to play, but even he’s not going to solve all of their problems: https://t.co/JKGjJlAhw7 #76ers pic.twitter.com/0WROd3pmPq – 1:45 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

When pressed by a Philly reporter claiming that Doc Rivers must know if Embiid is playing against the Heat tomorrow, Rivers insists he does not know, saying there won’t be clarity until “later today and in the morning. [He] still has hurdles to get over” with orbital, concussion – 1:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Doc Rivers said today that the hurdles Embiid still has to clear are a combination of the concussion protocol and the orbital issue, his availability still sounding up in the air. Expect more in a few hours or so, I’d guess

phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ga… – 1:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

I wrote about how I don’t think Games 1 and 2 are much of a referendum on the James Harden trade.

I get the real long-term concerns. They’re not going away. But the Sixers wanted to pair Harden with Joel Embiid. That theory is not being tested right now: https://t.co/MrxPnnYkXi pic.twitter.com/uZhboNplnX – 1:16 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid still has “hurdles to get over” as of Thursday, including concussion protocols and issues relating to his orbital fracture. Thursday will be a film session for the Sixers, which Rivers said Embiid is not expected to participate in. – 1:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

There’s no guarantee Joel Embiid returns for Game 3, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are preparing as if he will return for that one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/jimmy-bu… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The latest Joel Embiid update following the Game 2 loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 12:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers did not have an update on Joel Embiid today. He said he does not expect Embiid to be involved in today’s team activities (film but no formal practice) – 12:49 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💬 The Suns put on a clinic in Game 2

💬 How can the Sixers stop the Heat without Embiid?

‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3KS5VM… – 12:07 PM

Anthony Chiang: On the 4:30 p.m. injury report: Joel Embiid still listed as doubtful. Tip-off is 2.5 hours away. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 6, 2022

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful. -via HoopsHype / May 6, 2022

Shams Charania: There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA’s great play-through-pain efforts recently. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 6, 2022