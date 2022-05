Game 4. With a chance to put the young and inexperienced New York Rangers on the cliff of elimination, the Pittsburgh Penguins shoved with both hands. The flood gates opened. The dam burst. The torrential downpour and animals filled the ark, two-by-two. The Penguins scored more goals (5) in the second period against the New York Rangers and goalie Igor Shesterkin than in the four regular-season games (4). The Penguins scored two goals in 24 seconds early in the period and two goals in 35 seconds in the final minute (and seven seconds).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO