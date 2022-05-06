ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projecting the Houston Texans' 2022 schedule

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The NFL releases the entire schedule on May 12. At that point the Houston Texans will know where and when they will play all 17 games for the 2022 season.

The “who” part of the schedule was set with the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Texans go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington come to NRG Stadium.

Here is the best guess as to how the Texans’ 2022 schedule turns out.

Week 1 (Sun., Sept 11) — at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

The Texans open up against another club with a new coach in the humid south Florida weather.

Week 2 (Sun., Sept. 18) — vs. Washington, 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX

Week 3 (Sun., Sept. 25) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

The Texans get back-to-back home games, but at a price as they face the Chiefs.

Week 4 (Sun., Oct. 2) — at Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

The AFC South slate kicks off with Houston going on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 5 (Sun., Oct. 9) — at Dallas Cowboys, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Nothing says football like battling for the Governor’s Cup during the Texas State Fair.

Week 6 (Sun., Oct. 16) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

This will be the game that determines if Jacksonville is the same ol’ divisional pushover the Texans have been able to count on for a win.

Week 7 — Bye Week

The Texans get their bye week at the end of October. What lies ahead for the rest of the season?

Week 8 (Sun., Oct. 30) — at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS

Week 9 (Thu., Nov. 3) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime

If the matchup is set at any point earlier than this point of the season, maybe the Deshaun Watson storyline is irrelevant.

Week 10 (Sun., Nov. 13) — at Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. on CBS

Week 11 (Sun., Nov. 20) — at New York Giants, 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX

Both teams should really start to get a feel for who they really are at this point in the season, and the Giants won’t exactly be pushovers if they can stay healthy.

Week 12 (Sun., Nov. 27) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 4) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Imagine if in some crazy world this is a battle for first place in the AFC South.

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 11) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 18) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:15 p.m. CT on CBS

Part of the fun in listening to the Texans Radio broadcast of this game will be the over/under on how many times play-by-play Marc Vandermeer or commentator Andre Ware refer to the Raiders as “Oakland” as this will be their first game since the move to Vegas.

Week 16 (Sat., Dec. 24) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

The Bolts return to the scene of the crime of a game that cost them a playoff spot in 2021.

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 1) — at Chicago Bears, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 8) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Make it four years straight. In 2019, the Texans had the AFC South wrapped up. In 2020, the Titans needed to beat the Texans for the division. In 2021, Tennessee needed to beat Houston for home-field advantage. What if in 2022 both teams are already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs?

Sports
#Texans#Dolphins#Jaguars#Titans#American Football#New York Giants#Los Angeles Chargers#Cbs#Fox Week 3
