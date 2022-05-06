Projecting the Houston Texans' 2022 schedule

The NFL releases the entire schedule on May 12. At that point the Houston Texans will know where and when they will play all 17 games for the 2022 season.

The “who” part of the schedule was set with the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Texans go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington come to NRG Stadium.

Here is the best guess as to how the Texans’ 2022 schedule turns out.

Week 1 (Sun., Sept 11) — at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans open up against another club with a new coach in the humid south Florida weather.

Week 2 (Sun., Sept. 18) — vs. Washington, 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 (Sun., Sept. 25) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans get back-to-back home games, but at a price as they face the Chiefs.

Week 4 (Sun., Oct. 2) — at Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The AFC South slate kicks off with Houston going on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 5 (Sun., Oct. 9) — at Dallas Cowboys, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Nothing says football like battling for the Governor’s Cup during the Texas State Fair.

Week 6 (Sun., Oct. 16) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

This will be the game that determines if Jacksonville is the same ol’ divisional pushover the Texans have been able to count on for a win.

Week 7 — Bye Week

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Texans get their bye week at the end of October. What lies ahead for the rest of the season?

Week 8 (Sun., Oct. 30) — at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 (Thu., Nov. 3) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If the matchup is set at any point earlier than this point of the season, maybe the Deshaun Watson storyline is irrelevant.

Week 10 (Sun., Nov. 13) — at Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. on CBS

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 (Sun., Nov. 20) — at New York Giants, 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Both teams should really start to get a feel for who they really are at this point in the season, and the Giants won’t exactly be pushovers if they can stay healthy.

Week 12 (Sun., Nov. 27) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 4) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Imagine if in some crazy world this is a battle for first place in the AFC South.

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 11) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 18) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:15 p.m. CT on CBS

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the fun in listening to the Texans Radio broadcast of this game will be the over/under on how many times play-by-play Marc Vandermeer or commentator Andre Ware refer to the Raiders as “Oakland” as this will be their first game since the move to Vegas.

Week 16 (Sat., Dec. 24) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Bolts return to the scene of the crime of a game that cost them a playoff spot in 2021.

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 1) — at Chicago Bears, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 8) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Make it four years straight. In 2019, the Texans had the AFC South wrapped up. In 2020, the Titans needed to beat the Texans for the division. In 2021, Tennessee needed to beat Houston for home-field advantage. What if in 2022 both teams are already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs?