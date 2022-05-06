Police investigate double homicide after male and female found near KC railroad property

Two people found with traumatic injuries were declared dead near a railroad property in Kansas City, police said Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to 2nd and Lydia Avenue on a report of a dead body, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department .

Police found a male and a female with apparent trauma in a wooded area off of railroad property, Drake said.

Emergency medical crews declared both of the victims dead. Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide, Drake said, but the circumstances are still being investigated.

The victims’ deaths were the 54th and 55th homicides in Kansas City this year , according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year — which became the second deadliest year on record — the city had recorded 55 homicides.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.