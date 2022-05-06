Pasadena man charged with waving loaded gun, trying to get into vehicle in Glen Burnie

A Pasadena man was arrested after callers claimed he was waving a gun in the air and trying to get in a vehicle in Glen Burnie early Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police officers said they responded at 5 p.m. to Warwickshire Lane at Harris Heights Avenue.

Paul Robert Bond Jr., 32, of Pasadena was arrested, and police seized a loaded 9mm SCCY CPX-2 semi-automatic handgun before taking him into custody.