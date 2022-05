MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Municipal Airport will be making major renovations in the coming years to their property. The airport, which has been around since the 1940′s, has been looking to make these major renovations for close to ten years. According to airport manager Jeff Gaier, the airport serves a function that everyone needs, even if they don’t use it for travel.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO