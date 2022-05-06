Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clearwater, Idaho by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 PM 4.0 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.7 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.2 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 14/02 AM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 12/11 PM 3.4 1.9 1.9 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.9 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 14/12 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.5 2.1 2.3 3 MODERATE 12/08 PM 3.2 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.8 1.4 1.4 1 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.6 1.9 2.0 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.4 1.7 1.6 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.1 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.4 0.7 0.8 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 2 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.5 1.9 2.3 1 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.4 1.8 1.9 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.8 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.0 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.5 0.9 1.1 1 NONE

