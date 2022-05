Drug-induced psychosis can last anywhere from a few hours or days to a few weeks. A schizophrenic episode triggered by drug use can take months to stabilize. Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that causes psychosis: a state where you have extremely muddled thinking and trouble knowing what’s real. It also causes a lack of interest in activities, a lack of emotions, poor self-care and hygiene, and withdrawal from people and the world.

