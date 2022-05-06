ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercomputer simulations reveal the details of coronavirus fusion

By Texas Advanced Computing Center
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery of exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects human lung cells remains largely hidden to experimental scientists. Now, however, the devilish details of the mechanism by which the coronavirus fuses to host cells has been suggested through simulations by University of Chicago researchers using the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas...

phys.org

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Propagation of parasite in toxoplasmosis host cell stopped

Toxoplasmosis is one of the most widespread zoonoses worldwide. It is an infectious disease that can be transmitted from cats to humans. People can also become infected by consuming raw or undercooked meat. Infection is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, as it can cause fetal deformities. The cause of the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using renormalization group methods to study how the brain processes information

Past neuroscience research suggests that biological neural networks in the brain could self-organize into a critical state. In physics, a critical state is essentially a point that marks the transition between ordered and disordered phases of matter. Researchers at the Jülich Research Centre, RWTH Aachen University, and Sorbonne Université have...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research team untangles more secrets of intrinsically disordered regions of proteins

Intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) of proteins, when tethered to folded domains, function either as flexible tails or as linkers between domains. Most IDRs are composed of a mixture of oppositely charged residues. Recent measurements of tethered polyampholytes have shown that arginine- and lysine-rich sequences tend to behave very differently from one another.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Blocking spike captors to counter COVID

Despite the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns worldwide, the threat posed by COVID-19 still exists. First of all, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant could very well emerge that may not respond to current vaccines. Secondly, the efficacy of the vaccines in the long term remains unknown. Lastly, cases of acute infection are continuing to be reported. And yet, there is no effective treatment to date.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

One particle on two paths: Quantum physics is right

The double-slit experiment is the most famous and probably the most important experiment in quantum physics: individual particles are shot at a wall with two openings, behind which a detector measures where the particles arrive. This shows that the particles do not move along a very specific path, as is known from classical objects, but along several paths simultaneously: Each individual particle passes through both the left and the right opening.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Energy researchers invent chameleon metal that acts like many others

A team of energy researchers led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have invented a device that electronically converts one metal so that it behaves like another for use as a catalyst in chemical reactions. The device, called a "catalytic condenser," is the first to demonstrate that alternative materials that are electronically modified to provide new properties can yield faster, more efficient chemical processing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Sale of donkey skins linked to trade in illegal wildlife products

Research published in Conservation Science and Practice has revealed novel links between the global trade in donkey skins and the wildlife trade. The study by an interdisciplinary team from the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School and Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) and supported by The Donkey Sanctuary suggests that these trades operate in parallel, creating new avenues and transportation pathways for wildlife trade.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Future super cyclones would expose vastly greater numbers of people in most vulnerable parts to extreme flooding

A new study has revealed super cyclones, the most intense form of tropical storm, are likely to have a much more devastating impact on people in South Asia in future years. The international research, led by the University of Bristol, looked at the 2020 Super Cyclone Amphan—the most costly cyclone to make landfall in South Asia—and projected its consequences in different scenarios of sea level rise due to global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study provides new insights into steelmaking off-gas treatment

Both catalytic combustion (CC) and chemical looping combustion (CLC) are promising technologies for energy saving and emission reduction of CO2 in treatment of steelmaking off-gas (CO). Recently, researchers from the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS), Tianjin University of Science and Technology and Aalto University have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Unusual quantum state of matter observed for the first time

It's not every day that someone comes across a new state of matter in quantum physics, the scientific field devoted to describing the behavior of atomic and subatomic particles in order to elucidate their properties. Yet this is exactly what an international team of researchers that includes Andrea Bianchi, University...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Are new carbon sinks appearing in the Arctic?

In 2018, an international research group bored for soil samples in three sites around the Isfjorden fjord in Svalbard, which is part of Norway. The same phenomenon was seen at each boring site: mineral soil covered by a thin layer of organic matter. In other words, this layer contains a lot of carbon extracted from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers reveal the origin story for carbon-12, a building block for life

With the help of the world's most powerful supercomputer and new artificial intelligence techniques, an international team of researchers has theorized how the extreme conditions in stars produce carbon-12, which they describe as "a critical gateway to the birth of life." The researchers' fundamental question was "how does the cosmos...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How drones can help dairy farms manage methane emissions

Dairy farms produce large amounts of two things: milk and poop. Milk finds its way into delicacies like hot cocoa and grilled cheese sandwiches but the poop just piles up. Dairy farmers bulldoze the mess into artificial ponds called manure lagoons, where anaerobic microbes break it down into methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Methane traps 80% more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, contributing to around one fourth of climate change to date. The cow digestive tract also produces methane and releases it when the cow burps.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Non-invasive imaging of atomic arrangement at the sub-angstrom scale in 2-D hybrid perovskites

Materials scientists aim to identify the atomic arrangement of 2D Ruddlesden-Popper hybrid perovskites (RPP) using non-invasive imaging; however, the process is challenging due to the insulating nature and softness of the organic layers. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Mykola Telychko, Shayan Edaltmanesh, and Kai Leng, and a team of scientists in physics, chemistry, and materials at the National University of Singapore, and Palacky University Czech Republic, demonstrated sub-angstrom resolution imaging of soft organic layers and inorganic frameworks in a two-dimensional lead-halide perovskite crystal. The team accomplished this using scanning tunneling microscopy and noncontact atomic force microscopy supported with theoretical simulations. The scanning tunneling microscopy results unveiled the atomic reconstruction of the inorganic lead-halide lattice and composition of the crystal, while atomic force microscopy provided undisputed visualization of the materials surface and bonding interactions with the inorganic lattice. The joint method allowed the scientists to obtain atomic scale imaging and electrostatic potential of the material to reveal alternative quasi 1-D electron and hole channels at the neighboring twin boundaries.
CHEMISTRY

