Remembrance ceremony planned in Rice for Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Rice American Legion will host a memorial remembrance for the more than 270 fallen Minnesota law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony honors the end of watch (EOW) for fallen Minnesota peace officers.

The event will be held Sunday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Rice Memorial Monument, across from the Creamery Café. The 30-minute program will include representatives from law enforcement agencies: Federal, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, military police, Benton County Sheriff and local police. Benton County Police Chaplain Al Jergenson and bagpipers Professor Ben Richason and Joe Nedeau will attend.

The public is encouraged to attend to show support for law officers who protect the community. The Rice Color Guard will render honors.

Coffee and cake will be provided after the ceremony at the Rice American Legion.

For more information, contact Chief Ross Hamann at (320) 393-3280 or Jim Hovda at (320) 393-4339 or jhovda.rice@jetup.net.