Meijer accepting EBT-SNAP for online and home delivery services

Ohio recipients of SNAP benefits will now be able to use them for Meijer’s pick-up and home delivery services.

Customers paying with EBT-SNAP on Meijer.com can purchase non-eligible items with a debit or credit card on the same order. Customers can also schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them.

The Meijer Pickup service, which is free on orders more than $35, does not require a membership. It offers the same pricing available in store, and includes access to all weekly sales and discounts.

For a limited time, Meijer is offering new Pickup and Home Delivery customers $15 off their first 3 orders of $75 or more with the code "SAVEBIG," the company said.

Meijer Pick-up is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

