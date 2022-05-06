ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Laurens Co. woman charged with arson

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wpm5_0fVCIBIw00

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in February.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Marie Sanders, 34, with arson on Tuesday.

According to arrest warrants, Laurens County Fire Services responded on Feb. 21 to a house fire within the town limits.

During the investigation, Sanders was identified as being at the property immediately before the fire.

On Monday, Sanders was interviewed and confessed that she did willfully and maliciously set fire to the house, which resulted in damage, the arrest warrants said.

Sanders is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Laurens Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes. The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police. The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects: Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek SRO fired over relationship with student

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student. Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom, has resigned

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom. Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy