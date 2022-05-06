Laurens Co. woman charged with arson

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in February.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Marie Sanders, 34, with arson on Tuesday.

According to arrest warrants, Laurens County Fire Services responded on Feb. 21 to a house fire within the town limits.

During the investigation, Sanders was identified as being at the property immediately before the fire.

On Monday, Sanders was interviewed and confessed that she did willfully and maliciously set fire to the house, which resulted in damage, the arrest warrants said.

Sanders is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.

