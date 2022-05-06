ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Police: No charges filed in shooting outside rapper DaBaby’s North Carolina mansion

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Tb4c_0fVCHp8R00

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No criminal charges will be filed in the shooting that injured a man outside of the mansion of Charlotte rapper DaBaby last month , according to the Troutman Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on April 13 on DaBaby’s property in Troutman.

Officers responded to the compound on Stillwater Road at about 7:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Josh Watson said that only two other people were around when the man was shot — DaBaby and another person. Police have not identified which of the two pulled the trigger.

Person shot, injured outside rapper DaBaby’s mansion in Troutman, police say

A 911 call that was released on Thursday afternoon in connection to Wednesday’s shooting, indicates the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Watson said the incident happened on the property, not inside the home.

“It’s a large property, on the roadside, there’s a significantly tall concrete-type wall and it’s surrounded by on the other sides by a pretty high chain link fence,” Watson said.

Watson would not say if DaBaby knew the man who was shot.

DaBaby appeared to respond to the April shooting two days later in an Instagram post.

“I chose not to take a (expletive) life the other day & it felt great,” he said. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back.”

‘Heal up & live’ rapper DaBaby says after shooting at NC mansion

On May 5, Troutman police said the investigation into the shooting had been “completed and closed.”

“Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” a police press release said.

The incident was not the first time the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, made headlines for a shooting.

In 2018, 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville. Huntersville police said a fight had broken out before the incident.

In an Instagram video, the rapper indicated he was shopping for clothes for his daughter but never said a fight took place.

“Two dudes walk in on you and your whole family, threatening y’all, whip out on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do,” DaBaby said in the video. “When the story comes out and the footage comes out will show y’all how I was in there with my 1-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old, my baby mama, buying my baby some more winter clothes. A dude sees me buying baby clothes and wants to show me how tough he is.”

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon against the rapper was dropped after a key witness failed to show up in Mecklenburg County Court.

Rolling Stone report sheds new light on Dababy’s 2018 shooting at NC Walmart

Surveillance video of the 2018 incident resurfaced in a Rolling Stone report in late April.

Video of the incident obtained by Rolling Stone raised some questions about DaBaby’s initial claim that Craig and another man had instigated the incident.

In the video published by the Rolling Stones, the rapper is seen throwing the first punch at Henry Douglas, a friend of Craig’s.

Craig appears to pull a firearm from his waistband. As he moves toward the scuffle, the video shows him attempt to pull the two men away from each other.

DaBaby breaks free from the fight enough to pull out a gun from his waistband and shoots Craig.

The district attorney said at the time that no other charges would be filed in the deadly shooting.

Craig’s family said they were devastated when charges were dropped.

His parents said Jaylin was a fan of the rapper.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said.

Parents of 19-year-old killed in Walmart shooting devastated after charges dropped

The family was left heartbroken after the charges were dropped.

“Angry, upset,” said Jaylin’s father, Curtis Craig.

Jaylin’s parents said they saw a security video that showed their son trying to diffuse the fight before he was shot and killed.

The family says a key witness, a Walmart employee, did not show up to court to testify. Also not seen in court was the Walmart security video.

DaBaby did not speak to the media when he left the courtroom in 2019 after his charge was dropped.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

