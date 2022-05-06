ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Black-owned women’s health center opens on Jacksonville’s Westside

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a new clinic on Jacksonville’s Westside for women. Life Tree Women Care on Blanding Boulevard near 103rd Street celebrated its grand opening on Thursday and is now taking patients. The clinic says it’s the first Black-owned women’s health center of its...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 10

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
First Coast News

JSO: Small child found deceased in pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small child drowned Saturday evening at the 1200 block of Dunn Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The child was found unconscious in the pool by family members after he had been playing in a nearby park, Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said at a press briefing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Health Center#Racism#Lifetreewomencare Com#Life Tree Women Care
News4Jax.com

State attorney gives Arlington shooting survivor new hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot in Arlington and left for dead more than 30 years ago has new hope in finding those responsible. Jimmy Smith spoke last month at a city of Jacksonville event during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. But Smith learned something else that day: the state attorney wants to look at his case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Child drowned in apartment complex pool over the weekend

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child drowned in an apartment complex pool on Saturday night. Multiple neighbors have told News4JAX that the boy had autism. The doctor we talked to said unfortunately, children with autism are drawn to water, so incidences like these are not rare....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News4Jax.com

Children’s Home Society: An Evening of Taste

Children’s Home Society 18th Annual An Evening of Taste is an evening filled with great food, music, drinks and dessert while networking with community leaders who care for the needs of children. All funds raised from this event will go towards our Community Partnership Schools program in Northeast Florida. Thousands of Florida students arrive to school each day with more than a backpack - they carry baggage beyond their years: hunger, homelessness, poverty, exposure to violence, mental health struggles, inadequate health care and more. They carry so much weight that they simply cannot focus on their education. The goal of the community partnership school is to take these barriers away so children can focus on their education and succeed.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

A look at the underground tunnels that once connected downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100-year-old tunnels once connected downtown Jacksonville, and you can still see some of them for yourself today. I recently went to Hogan Street, where I met with Gary Sass, who does a walking tour of the underground tunnels. He was dressed the same as Gen. Andrew Jackson during the War of 1812. Jacksonville is named after Jackson, who was the first governor of Florida and the seventh president of the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Developer cites Jacksonville's ‘robust’ growth in plans for warehouse

North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Connecticut investor, bought 46.48 acres in North Jacksonville to develop the $38.5 million Imeson Commerce Center along Imeson Park Boulevard. It plans to build a 422,136-square-foot office-warehouse. Property specifications show four spaces of 99,300 to 120,035 square feet of space. “A lot of what’s happening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Girls, Inc. Summer Camp registration ends soon

Now is the time to get your girls signed up for summer activity! Girls of Inc. Jacksonville will host Summer Camp for elementary girls (incoming kindergarteners who have been to VPK to rising 6th graders) from June 13 until July 22. Middle school camp will be one week - June 13 - 17. Summer camp for high school girls will be June 20 - 24. Rance dropped by Parkwood Elementary to get insight into what the elementary camp experience would offer. https://www.girlsincjax.org/summer-camp.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 6:45 am Tuesday: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports 11-year-old Sophia Medlock has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating 11-year-old Sophia Medlock. According to police, Sophia may have been in the area of Hodge...
News4Jax.com

Celebrating 200 years of the 904: JFK, Axe Handle Saturday, & More

Did you know that this year is Jacksonville’s 200th birthday?. We headed over to James Weldon Johnson park with Explore Jax Core’s Yollie. Yollie dives deep into the parks rich history as we explore each corner of the park. The park has historic markers in every corner to talk about a different era of Jacksonville history. Two of these landmarks include a JFK memorial and a marker discussing Axe Handle Saturday. If you want to learn more about Jax’s history, take a tour with Yollie!
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy