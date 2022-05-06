ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit asked to help keep spectators safe at Kentucky Derby

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3Lc5_0fVCF3nE00

It’s a historic week for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says its mounted unit was asked by the Louisville Metro Police Department to help them keep spectators safe at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, they’re the first out-of-state mounted unit to help at the event.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of its mounted unit officers with officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department on Facebook saying, “Please join us in congratulating the mounted unit on this incredible accomplishment. Keep up the great work!”

