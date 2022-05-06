ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFfO7_0fVCEnDu00

Maybe you ask the barista for cream with your coffee, and possibly sugar as well.

But new research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the coffeehouse counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not care for -- trillions of tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.

Single-use paper coffee cups are lined with a thin plastic film that helps keep liquids hot and prevent them from leaking through the cardboard.

That lining releases more than 5 trillion plastic nanoparticles per liter when hot liquid is poured into a 12-ounce single-use cup, according to lab results published recently in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. A liter is about 34 fluid ounces.

"For reference of size of these particles, 1,000 particles with a diameter of 100 nanometers can fit across a human hair," said lead researcher Christopher Zangmeister.

"These are very small particles," said Zangmeister, a chemist and acting group leader with the Material Measurement Laboratory of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md.

The researchers estimated that by the time you've downed 13 paper cups of hot coffee or tea, you've consumed the equivalent of one nanoplastic particle for every seven cells in your own body.

The liquid doesn't need to be boiling hot to spur this release of plastic nanoparticles, either, the investigators found.

"The number of particles released into water increase rapidly with water temperature from room temperature up until about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and then it levels off and stays constant," Zangmeister said.

Hot beverages typically are served at temperatures between 130 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a 2019 review in the Journal of Food Science.

The researchers were quick to note that the total amount of particles that leached into hot liquid from single-use cups fell well under safe human consumption levels set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Environmental experts agree -- to a point.

"I read that sentence and go, well, is it time for us to re-evaluate the guidelines?" said Christopher Reddy, a senior scientist of marine chemistry and geochemistry with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Mass.

According to David Andrews, a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group, "There is a visible global environmental crisis caused by plastic pollution, but this new research study indicates that invisible plastic nanoparticles released into our food and beverages from common plastics may be insidiously harming health."

Andrews added that "the Food and Drug Administration should move expeditiously to require more testing and disclosure of the chemicals and nanoparticles being released from plastic food contact materials, and take necessary action to ensure that these materials are not harming health."

These nanoparticles are small enough to slip into your bloodstream and can wind up lodged in tissues and organs located throughout your body, noted Rolf Halden, director of the Center for Environmental Health Engineering at Arizona State University.

"We really don't know what the impact of these particles is," Halden said. "Human exposure is increasing, and we lack the tools to even measure what is arriving in our bodies, where it is deposited and what it does there."

Halden noted asbestos causes harm because its tiny particles are inhaled and accumulate in lung tissue, causing inflammation that can lead to scarring and cancer.

"Asbestos itself is relatively benign. It's an inorganic material," Halden said. "What makes it toxic and makes it kill 90,000 people a year is that it has particles that lodges in human tissue."

For this study, Zangmeister and his colleagues poured ultra-high purity water into nylon slow-cooker bags and polyethylene-lined paper coffee cups, all obtained from different retailers.

Plastic cooking bags are used to keep food moist in the oven and make clean-up easier for slow cookers.

A bag in a slow cooker kept hot for an hour leached about 35 trillion plastic nanoparticle per liter of water, the researchers found.

Similarly, hot water poured into 12-fluid-ounce cups for 20 minutes and allowed to cool wound up leaching 5.1 trillion plastic nanoparticles per liter.

Reddy and Halden both praised the study, calling it landmark research due to the meticulous way the scientists eliminated all other potential sources of plastic pollution.

People concerned about these levels might consider bringing a metal or ceramic travel mug with them to the coffee shop, Zangmeister said.

"On a personal level, I have tried to reduce the exposure of foods and water to plastics in my life," Zangmeister said. "Much of the plumbing in modern society is plastic, water filters are made from polymeric [plastic] materials, so elimination of plastic exposure can be a real challenge."

Paper cup manufacturers also could make a simple change to their industrial process that could ward off human exposure to these particles, Reddy added.

"Could the industry perform a hot-water treatment on these cups before they send them out to the consumer, and pre-wash these particles away?" Reddy said. "I look at this and I go, is there an easy fix to this problem? If we exposed all our cups to one last rinse, we'd get rid of a lot of these particles."

The Plastic Health Coalition has more information about microplastics and human health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Scientists Discover Method to Break Down Plastic In Days, Not Centuries

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A group of scientists at the University of Texas at Austin have created a modified enzyme that can break down plastics that would otherwise take centuries to degrade in a matter of days. The researchers, who published...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

New invention turns seawater into drinking water at the push of a button

Researchers have invented a desalination device that can turn seawater into drinking water at the push of a button.The technology uses a technique that essentially zaps the water with electicity in order to remove salt molecules, bacteria and viruses. This eliminates the need for replacement filters and high pressure pumps, which current commercially available desalination units require.Packaged in a suitcase-sized device, it weighs less than 10 kilograms and can be powered with a portable solar panel. This makes it suitable for use in remote and severely resource-limited areas, according to the team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who developed...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Bags#Java
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
353K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy