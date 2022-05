NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are stumbling mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after inflation slowed last month but still came in worse than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher after waffling between gains and losses in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 229 points, or 0.7%, at 32,390, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower as tech stocks again lagged the market.

