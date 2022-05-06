Perry Hall Pizza Boli’s to hold grand opening on Saturday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new pizza restaurant will be holding a grand opening on Saturday.

Pizza Boli’s will hold the event at its new location at 8738 Belair Road (21236) at noon on May 7, 2022.

The celebration will feature food, soda, raffles, giveaways, and entertainment from 105.7FM The Fan.

Additional information is available at the event page on Facebook here .

