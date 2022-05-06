ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Perry Hall Pizza Boli’s to hold grand opening on Saturday

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYDqC_0fVCBRn100

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new pizza restaurant will be holding a grand opening on Saturday.

Pizza Boli’s will hold the event at its new location at 8738 Belair Road (21236) at noon on May 7, 2022.

The celebration will feature food, soda, raffles, giveaways, and entertainment from 105.7FM The Fan.

Additional information is available at the event page on Facebook here .

The post Perry Hall Pizza Boli’s to hold grand opening on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At long last, food truck season has returned!  The local food truck event lineups for the week of May 2, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 3 is as follows: Chesapeake Food Taco Bar Food Truck Bmore … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Bertucci’s closes White Marsh restaurant

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A popular Italian eatery in White Marsh has closed its doors. The Bertucci’s restaurant located at 8130 Corporate Drive (21236) has permanently shuttered. The three remaining Bertucci’s restaurants in Maryland are located in Timonium, Bel Air, and Columbia. No new plans for the space in White Marsh have yet been announced. The post Bertucci’s closes White Marsh restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65

PERRY HALL, MD—A local icon has passed. James Uhrin, known by many as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died at 65 years of age. The Perry Hall resident died of a heart attack, his family says. Uhrin was also the voice of Mondy the Seamonster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show on WBFF-TV in the ‘70 & ‘80s. Uhrin frequently guided commuters … Continue reading "James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65" The post James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

THE AVENUE at White Marsh welcomes new baby ducklings [VIDEO]

WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh has some feathery new tenants. Several baby ducklings hatched at THE AVENUE this week, the center announced. Regular visitors have grown accustomed to seeing geese, ducks, and other waterfowl roaming around the shopping mecca…and now there will be a few more. After hatching, the baby ducklings (along with mama duck) made it safely … Continue reading "THE AVENUE at White Marsh welcomes new baby ducklings [VIDEO]" The post THE AVENUE at White Marsh welcomes new baby ducklings [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry Hall, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Nottingham, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Restaurants
NottinghamMD.com

Reflections Behavioral Health opens its doors in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—A new behavioral health clinic has opened in Perry Hall. Reflections Behavioral Health opened its doors on Tuesday.  The new health center is located at 8840 Belair Road (21236). An array of services are being offered at the new location, including group therapy, holistic therapies, and psychiatric rehabilitation programs. “Our vision is to give our community a behavioral … Continue reading "Reflections Behavioral Health opens its doors in Perry Hall" The post Reflections Behavioral Health opens its doors in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Family Fest at 43 returns to Greenleigh at Crossroads in May

WHITE MARSH, MD—It’s back!  Family Fest at 43 returns on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at 415 Williams Court in White Marsh/Middle River (21220). Family Fest at 43 will feature many exhibitors, free kids activities, games and prizes. and a beer & wine garden. Music (DJ) will be presented by MJ … Continue reading "Family Fest at 43 returns to Greenleigh at Crossroads in May" The post Family Fest at 43 returns to Greenleigh at Crossroads in May appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Food Drink
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Touring The Otterbein Cookies Factory, And Somehow Not Eating One

Hi Everyone! A very nice but non-descript building in a Windsor Mill industrial park is home to a bakery company that turned out its first cookie in 1881. According to the company website, that was the year Adam Otterbein immigrated to Locust Point and started a business that, now, is run by the fifth generation of the family. When “K2” and I arrived Ben Otterbein introduced us to his employees, he knows them all by name. On air, he was very quick to point out that in a family business, the employees are family and are treated as such. These folks make...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy