Dabate Trial: Defense rests, jury expected to begin deliberating Monday

By Olivia Lank, Eva Zymaris
 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – After five weeks of listening to testimony, looking at the evidence, and peeling back the layers of this case, the Fitbit murder trial of Richard Dabate is wrapping up. On Friday, the defense called their last witness after just two days of presenting evidence.

The jury is expected to start deliberating as early as Monday.

“There’s been a lot of evidence, hundreds of exhibits, and tons of things to sift through,” said Trent LaLima, Dabate’s attorney.

Richard, who is accused of killing his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2013, inside their Ellington home, denied doing so on the witness stand on Thursday. He is free on a $1 million bond.

Dabate’s defense team will give closing arguments next week and then the jury will begin their deliberations.

“I’m very happy we finally have the opportunity on Monday that I get to argue Rick’s case,” LaLima said.

Over the course of the trial, the jury has heard from Dabate himself, investigators on this case, family members, neighbors, and experts, including a doctor who broke down the data from Connie’s Fitbit activity tracker, which provided critical information about her movements that day.

Prosecutors say evidence from the Fitbit activity tracker worn by Connie undermines Richard’s story that an intruder killed his wife.

Suspect in Fitbit murder trial takes the stand

On Friday, Richard’s aunt took the stand. She was one of the first people Richard saw after the murder happened. On the stand, she described his injuries as a “bloody mess,” but the state pressed her on that, asking if she knew the hospital has covered his injuries with Band-Aids.

Fitbit evidence brought up during trial of Richard Dabate

The next person who took the stand on Friday was a woman who cleaned a house on a nearby street around the time the murder took place. She described seeing something “very large” and “dark green” run by a window. She couldn’t say for certain if it was a person or possibly an animal like a deer.

The state questioned her if she now knew the homeowners of the house she was cleaning had a film on their windows that could cause odd reflections, and what she saw could have possibly been her own reflection. She responded, “yeah.”

Dabate said the alleged intruder ran from their house wearing all camouflage.

Closing arguments will take place at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

