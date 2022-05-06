America’s most popular baby names in 2021

The Kennedys are arguably the most well-known family in American politics, with numerous stories, legacies, and, of course, tragedies. The best-known member of that family may be John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four children with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline shares three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, two daughters, Rose and Tatiana, plus a son, Jack. Tatiana also recently welcomed a baby with her husband George Moran, giving mom Caroline her first grandchild!
