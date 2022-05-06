ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sinn Féin set to be largest party in Northern Ireland assembly

By Rory Carroll and Lisa O'Carroll in Belfast
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1rNd_0fVC9psi00
Michelle O'Neill and supporters Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Sinn Féin is on course to be the biggest party at Stormont after a symbolic breakthrough for Irish nationalism in Northern Ireland’s assembly election.

The party topped the first-preference vote with 29%, which will position its deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, to become the region’s first minister, the first nationalist to hold the position in a historic turnaround and a severe blow to unionism.

With transfer votes still being counted on Friday night, it was clear the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) had dramatically lost its pre-eminence by slumping to 21.3% in the first preference vote. “A disaster for the DUP,” tweeted Tim Cairns, a former special adviser to the party.

The other big winner in Thursday’s election was the centrist Alliance, which surged to 13.5%, putting it in third place and showing the growing influence of voters who shun nationalist and unionist labels.

An expected DUP boycott could delay and conceivably derail the formation of a new power-sharing executive unless Boris Johnson’s government renegotiates the Northern Ireland protocol with the EU, as the DUP demands. That would put a question mark over O’Neill becoming first minister, but not alter the profound psychological impact of a Sinn Féin victory.

“This place was organised more than a century ago to ensure that a Michelle O’Neill would never occupy the position of first minister, so it’s a great moment for equality,” said Sinn Féin’s leader, Mary Lou McDonald, amid ecstatic supporters in Belfast.

The result was seismic given that Northern Ireland was an entity created on the basis of a unionist majority, said Jon Tonge, a University of Liverpool politics professor and authority on the region. “A party that does not want Northern Ireland to exist and refuses to even use the term Northern Ireland will become its biggest. It will not trigger a border poll, but it is an incremental step on the long road to Irish unity.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Proportional representation in 18 five-member constituencies was used to elect 90 members of the assembly. Turnout was 63.6%, similar to the last assembly election in 2017. Sinn Féin appeared on course to exceed the 27 seats it won then, overtaking the DUP, which was set to lose several of its 28 seats, said Nicholas Whyte, a psephologist and expert on Northern Ireland elections.

Alliance looked likely to double its previous total of eight seats, largely at the expense of the Ulster Unionist party (UUP), the moderate nationalist Social Democratic and Labour party (SDLP) and the Green party, which haemorrhaged support. Transfers will determine final seats, with counting expected to continue on Saturday.

Voters ranked the cost of living and health service as their chief concerns, but the campaign was dominated by unionist anger at the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, which puts a trade border in the Irish Sea, and the contest between Sinn Féin and the DUP for the first minister post.

That squeezed the UUP and SDLP and let Alliance harvest the growing number of voters in the centre who express frustration at traditional Orange/Green tribalism.

Unionists sought comfort in the fact that overall support for unionist parties marginally outweighed support for nationalist parties. Opinion polls show solid support for Northern Ireland remaining in the UK, but Sinn Féin hope to build momentum towards a referendum on Irish unity, a goal boosted by the party’s surging popularity in the Republic of Ireland, where, under McDonald, it leads the opposition in the Dublin parliament.

“It’s a great moment that says beyond a shadow of a doubt that life has changed in the North, that things have changed in Ireland and that we are only going forward, and we are never going back,” said McDonald.

Many unionists blame the DUP for the protocol, which they fear weakens Northern Ireland’s position in the UK , and some defected to a rightwing rival, the Traditional Unionist Voice. However, Jeffrey Donaldson, the MP and DUP leader, clawed back some support by casting his party as a bulwark against a Sinn Féin first minister.

Donaldson said he would not lead the DUP into the executive – which cannot be formed without his party – unless the protocol was replaced, putting pressure on Downing Street to amend the Brexit agreement to avert a prolonged crisis in Northern Ireland.

Naomi Long, Alliance’s leader, urged the DUP to “stop creating instability and start doing government” and accept the will of the electorate.

Since 2007 there has been a DUP first minister and Sinn Féin deputy first minister. Both posts have equal power, but the more prestigious title has become a proxy test of strength. There have been calls to change the titles to co-first minister and to overhaul the Good Friday agreement-era power-sharing rules, which did not anticipate the rise of a centrist political force.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Dublin#Stormont#Irish#Democratic Unionist#Alliance#Eu
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy