Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to one and a half feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 PM 5.1 2.2 2.4 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.6 1.7 2.1 5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.6 1.7 1.7 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.8 0.9 1.2 2 NONE 13/07 PM 4.1 1.2 0.9 2 NONE 14/07 AM 3.5 0.6 0.9 2 NONE MONEY POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.5 2.3 2.6 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 5.1 1.9 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 PM 5.0 1.8 1.9 1 MINOR 13/07 AM 4.3 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.5 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.8 0.6 0.9 1 NONE ELIZABETH RIVER AT MIDTOWN TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 5.5 2.5 2.7 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 5.2 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 12/07 PM 5.0 2.0 2.0 1 MINOR 13/08 AM 4.2 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.5 1.5 1.2 1 NONE WESTERN BRANCH OF THE ELIZABETH RIVER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.3 2.3 2.6 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 5.0 2.0 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.9 1.9 1.9 1 NONE 13/08 AM 4.1 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.8 2.0 2.4 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.7 1.9 2.0 3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.8 1.0 1.4 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.4 0.6 0.9 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.7 1.9 2.3 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.7 1.9 1.9 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 3.8 1.0 1.3 2 NONE 13/08 PM 4.1 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.4 0.6 0.9 1 NONE

