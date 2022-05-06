ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon shareholders urged to question CEO’s ‘excessive pay’ and rebel against company director vote

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GLTU_0fVC9J4o00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Amazon shareholders have been advised to rebel against the company’s recommendation that they reelect Judith McGrath to its board of directors later this month.

Glass Lewis, one of the world’s biggest shareholder advisory companies, encouraged shareholders to vote against McGrath—who chairs Amazon’s leadership development and compensation committee—to signal that they are unhappy with how the tech giant has responded to a string of public labor controversies.

Amazon’s reputation as an employer has been put under increasing pressure over the past year, with reports of poor working conditions in its fulfillment centers, overstaffing issues at its warehouses, employee walkouts and strikes, and a public battle over the unionization of its workers.

“Given that the prevalence of human capital management risks and potential related reputational risks to the company may impact shareholder value, we believe shareholders should oppose the election of director McGrath as the chair of the leadership development and compensation committee to signal dissatisfaction with the company’s response to these issues,” Glass Lewis said in a report published on Friday.

Amazon, in an overview of the upcoming shareholder meeting, has recommended shareholders vote to approve each of the nominated candidates, including McGrath, for another year on the company’s board of directors.

But Glass Lewis argued that McGrath, in her role on the leadership development and compensation committee, had “failed to exercise adequate oversight of [Amazon’s] human capital management practices.”

“We recommend that shareholders vote against McGrath,” its report said, while advising as well that shareholders approve all 10 of the remaining nominees.

A spokesperson for Amazon was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Fortune.

The agenda for Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for May 25, includes votes on several topics, including the election of company directors as well as approval—or rejection—of executive compensation.

Amazon CEO’s pay ‘excessive’

As shareholders prepare to vote on the compensation of Amazon’s top employees, Glass Lewis said they ought to be concerned by CEO Andy Jassy’s “excessive” pay.

Jassy’s compensation at Amazon includes $214 million in shares, which will be paid out over a decade starting from next year.

“The annualized value of Mr. Jassy’s award considering the vesting period is $21.4 million, reasonable but for the fact that the company only stated that the award is ‘intended to represent most of Mr. Jassy’s compensation for the coming years,’” Glass Lewis said in its report.

“The vagueness of the statement and lack of commitment, in our opinion, provide little assurance to shareholders concerned with excessive pay.”

Comments / 8

Patrick Case
2d ago

Note: EXCESSIVE Compensation for C-Suite inhabitants is what is truly driving Inflation. Frontline workforce Compensation has been stagnant for YEARS . INVESTORS are simply robbing the Middle Class to fill their own "OFFSHORE "Tax Havens"!

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Shareholder Meeting#Executive Compensation#Shareholder Value
The Independent

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19.The dispute involving Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, has stretched on since June 2020, when Bryson filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board, claiming Amazon retaliated against him.Later that year, the NLRB said it found merit in Bryson’s complaint that Amazon...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Worker reveals why they quit job after company offered a $25,000 raise: ‘Loyalty is dead’

An employee has revealed that after quitting their job, they turned down a $25,000 pay increase to stay at their company.In a recent post to the popular Subreddit “Work Reform,” a Reddit user who has since deleted their account explained that it was their “last day” at their job, as they were moving on to another position with a higher salary. However, when the worker gave their boss a “two-week notice,” their employer offered a very huge raise, “on the spot”.“Today was my last day at a job, after I received an offer for a similar position at another company...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Fortune

Fortune

125K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy