ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The 14 Best TV Moms of All Time, From June Cleaver to Florida Evans to Claire Dunphy

By Tina Donvito
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the moment the family television show was born, TV moms have held a unique place in our collective memories. Sometimes they were the moms we wished we had; sometimes they were the moms we wished we were; and sometimes, we saw ourselves represented as the moms we are....

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Who is the wedding singer on This Is Us?

The wedding singer character on This Is Us is Arielle, a love interest for Kevin. We see Kevin and Arielle interact a bit when she flirts with him while rebuffing advances from another wedding guest. She’s described as a friend of Phillip’s, and she is later revealed to have left a note on a napkin for Kevin in his hotel room. Sadly for fans of Arielle, we do know that she ultimately isn’t Kevin’s endgame girl—that would be Sophie, played by Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Rolle
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Katey Sagal
Person
Harriet Nelson
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Person
Jean Stapleton
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#First Tv#Maternity#This Mother S Day#The Dick Van Dyke Show#The Donna Reed Show#American
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Army
Parade

How to Watch The Rum Diary Starring Exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Over a decade before facing off in a defamation trial, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were costars in The Rum Diary. During his testimony in April 2022, the Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled meeting Heard after she had been auditioned for the film. “We made an appointment. She came to my office. I took one look at her and I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s the Chenault that Hunter wants.’ That’s the one,” he remembered.
MOVIES
Parade

Watch ’80s Icon Debbie Gibson Bare Her Heart in New Video for ‘Me Not Loving You’

Remember Debbie Gibson? She’s an incredible pop singer, songwriter and the youngest female artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song! It’s exciting to see Gibson jump back into the fray with her long-awaited 10th studio pop album The Body Remembers—her first in 20 years! Here we’re sharing her video for the track, “Me Not Loving You.” The video shows Gibson driving with an incredible view of the mountains reflecting on her past love and perfectly encompasses what the song represents, displaying how we feel when we are trying to talk ourselves out of constant reminders of a recent relationship. On it, Gibson is in fine voice and it’s clear she hasn’t lost one drop of the charisma and talent that have kept her in the business for decades.
MUSIC
Parade

From 'My Bologna' to 'The Hamilton Polka'—We're Finally Getting the Weird Al Yankovic Biopic We Deserve!

Beloved pop parodist and accomplished musician “Weird Al” Yankovic is finally getting the biopic treatment–sort of. As a full-length feature film releasing this fall on the Roku Channel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story promises to be “the untold true story” of Yankovic’s career. In a January 2022 statement, Roku boasted that the “biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” That last part should clue in Yankovic’s fans, who know that Yankovic lives a moderate, vice-free lifestyle. Weird promises to be, appropriately, a parody of the biopic genre, as Variety notes it feels more like “a scripted mockumentary, spoofing tropes that run rampant in self-important biopics.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Exclusive First Listen! American Idol Champ Chayce Beckham Takes His Mom’s Words to Heart With 'Tell Me Twice'

Everyone knows that moms give the best advice! Case in point is reigning American Idol winner Chayce Beckham’s new song “Tell Me Twice.” This upbeat country track showcases Beckham’s raspy, velvety vocals and its title comes from conversations with his mom. “You don’t have to tell me twice” is something they would say to each other, and it made him think about all the things in life that you should just do and not have to think twice about it. The track appears on his debut EP, Doin’ It Right. The song is brilliantly written and delivered with a truly special and captivating performance.
MUSIC
Parade

Where Is Candy Montgomery Today? The True Story Behind Jessica Biel's New Hulu Miniseries Candy

The trailer for Candy—a new, true-crime limited series starring Jessica Biel, premiering the first of its five episodes Monday, May 9 on Hulu—claims the series is “based on disturbingly true events,” centering on the friendship between housewives Candy Montgomery (Biel) and Betty Gore (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), the affair Candy had with Betty’s husband, and Betty’s brutal ax murder for which Montgomery was charged.
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy