2 arrested after man’s body found in OKC park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a man who was found dead in an Oklahoma City park.
On Aug. 27, 2021, Oklahoma City police received a call about a man's body in a grassy area behind McCracken park, near SE 64th and Byers.
When they arrived at the scene, authorities found the body of 36-year-old Antonio Walker.
Officials say he had injuries consistent with a homicide.
Nearly nine months after the murder, officials say they have made two arrests in the case.
Oklahoma City police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Jerome Bilodeau on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
Authorities also arrested 22-year-old Soliahs Aren Moore on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
