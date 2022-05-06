Tri-Cities REALTORS looking for neighborhood to revitalize

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The TriCity Association of REALTORS or TCAR is asking for community input for their latest project.

Recently, they partnered with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, a nonprofit that helps people who are disabled, low-income or a veteran, with minor home repairs.

TCAR said in a press release every year they select a non-profit champion change and advocacy in a prevalent issue in the community. This year, they’re working with Rebuild Mid-Columbia to revitalize a section of our community.

Since it’s inception in 2016, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia has helped over 500 households, with everything from light fixture replacement to wheelchair ramps.

On June 25th, TCAR and RMC will band together for the effort to enliven a local neighborhood.

TCAR members will volunteer their time to complete minor repairs to homes, exterior painting, weed removal, sidewalk clean up and much more.

TCAR said they’re still in the early stages of their partnership and would like feedback from the community about a neighborhood that could use some revitalization.

They hope to restore pride in the homeowners from the neighborhood that’s chosen, as well as the REALTORS.

“It’s almost a full circle moment for some of them, although they may have not closed a transaction for these homeowners, they’ve met and helped people just like them achieve the American dream that is homeownership. Realtors are good neighbors, and we hope that the public is made aware of that!” TCAR’s Emanuel Ochoa wrote.

You can learn more about RMC and the project here: https://www.rebuildingmc.org/team-3