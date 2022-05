The MLB has announced future plans for games held in the city of London, beginning in 2023. The partnership features regular season games in 2023, 2024, and 2026. The MLB held games in London for the first time in its history back in 2019, where the Red Sox and Yankees met for a two-game series. That was the last time the MLB held games outside of the United States and Canada. In addition to London, there were also games played in Japan and Mexico in 2019.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO