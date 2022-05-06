ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown road lifting up at intersection

By Gerry Ricciutti, Jennifer Rodriguez
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are out at a flooded intersection at South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard.

The road is flooded and parts of it are broken up and rising. It’s at the intersection near Rite Aid.

It appears to be a water main break in the area.

The water department is on the scene and has the area blocked. Crews were working to shut the water off.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area.

C heck back here for updates on this developing story.

