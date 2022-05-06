Lowellville mom ordered to surrender weapons after gun incident

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville mom is free on bond after being arrested at the scene of Thursday’s school shooting.

Jessica Wolfe, 31, appeared on video in Struthers Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Sheriff’s deputies say they spotted her walking toward the Lowellville school campus Thursday with a pistol in her hand, trying to pick up her child. The school had been placed on lockdown after a boy shot himself in the school’s cafeteria.

Judge Dom Leone ordered Wolfe to remain under house arrest and undergo a mental health evaluation. She was also ordered to surrender her weapons.

She is due back in court next month.

