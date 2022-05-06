ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Herr's Snacks to Become Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Race at Salem Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Racing fans in southern Indiana will have an opportunity to Break Out the Herr’s when the ARCA Menards Series returns to the historic high-banks of Salem Speedway in the Herr’s Snacks 200. It will mark the 108th time since 1956 the series has raced at the legendary half-mile oval located between...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series to Race on Historical North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series are pleased to announce another historical moment for the tour. After a highly successful co-sanction of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March & April, the tour is pleased to announce it will race on the dirt on Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Speedway Digest

Smith Looks to Continue Streak of Top-10 Finishes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford Performance F-150 team head to the Kansas Speedway looking to add win number three to the 2022 season. Smith enters this weekend's race on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes. The team also has three top-five finishes and is the only driver with multiple wins in 2022. Smith is fifth in the current championship standings and leads the Playoff standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity Presented to SCSCS Competitors the Weekend of August 6th as Part of North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival

A late addition has been made to the 2022 Super Cup Stock Car Series schedule as a result of an exciting plan recently introduced to the short track racing world. Last month over Easter weekend, the Racetrack Revival project was brought to the public’s knowledge, in which North Carolina’s historic North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a multi-week grassroots racing event featuring multiple series on the current 0.625-mile oval asphalt throughout the month of August. The festivities are being spearheaded by XR Events, their CEO Barry Braun, and associated staff.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Salem, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Salem, IN
Sports
Speedway Digest

Keselowski’s Day at Darlington Ends Early

Brad Keselowski’s day at Darlington came to an early end Sunday afternoon in the annual NASCAR Throwback race, as the No. 6 blew a tire near the end of stage two, causing damage too severe for the Socios.com Ford to continue. Sporting the iconic 2004 Mark Martin scheme, Keselowski...
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

FRM Darlington Race Recap: Front Row Motorsports Has Great Weekend in Darlington. McDowell and Smith Finish 7th. Gilliland Finishes 15th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travelled south for the weekend to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action. On a weekend that featured Zane Smith continue his top-10 streak and Michael McDowell pick up his fourth top-10 of 2022, and Todd Gilliland scored a top-15 on Sunday- his best Cup Series finish to date.
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Bob Clark
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Chandler Smith
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really solid weekend for our Petty GMS Chevrolet. Starting with practice yesterday and throughout the race today, our group worked together and made progress. We kept plugging away at it consistently and got the handling in a good spot where we just needed to make little adjustments. Even when we had a couple things not go our way during the race, we kept our heads down to push through and finish 12th. I’m very proud of our team for rebounding after Dover. This was a complete weekend from start to finish that we can build momentum off of. It was an honor to drive this Lee Petty throwback scheme from the 1959 Daytona 500. He was a pioneer of our sport and to carry his number and colors is a special moment that I’m grateful for.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Renegade™ Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Renegade™, a revolutionary insurance agency platform that empowers top agents and agency owners to break free from old insurance and establish their own independent practices, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team. Renegade will make its debut on the No. 10 Ford Mustang of NASCAR Cup Series...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Joey Logano Wins at Darlington

Joey Logano won his first race of the season with today’s victory. It also marks the first Cup Series win for Logano at Darlington Raceway. The win today is the 28th of his Cup Series career and 26th with Ford. Today’s win is Ford’s 714th all-time in NASCAR Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bell Leads Toyota With a Top-10 Finish in Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How were you able to recover from the final pit stop to a top-10 finish?. “This SiriusXM Camry was excellent as these No. 20 cars are every time we go to the race track. Last week at Dover, it felt like we had a car capable of winning and had unfortunate circumstances take us out of it. And then you know kind of the same thing today. That yellow was the big unfortunate moment whenever the yellow came out and kind of flipped the strategy. Overall, really proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and proud for all of our partners on this 20 car. Maybe one of these days we’ll be up there.”
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca Menards Series East#Race Track#Arca#Menards#Vp Of Marketing#Herr Foods#Nascar Camping
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 14th at Darlington

On Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, rookie Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were able to make significant mid-race gains at one of the toughest tracks in motorsports. After starting 25th, Burton and the No. 21 Mustang were mired in 30th place at the end of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Darlington

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Overcome Obstacles To Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway. "What an unbelievable day at Darlington Raceway. We faced so much as a team so it feels really good to get a ninth-place finish in the Huk Chevrolet. We had to make a green-flag stop in Stage 1 but fought to take the wave-around and get back on the lead lap. Our Chevy was really good on the long run, but we struggled on the short run, especially in dirty air. I was starting to wonder how many times I could hit the wall without having issues. We overcame two speeding penalties today, so it says a lot about our team to be able to overcome those and finish in the top-10."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

William Bryon Pit Road Interview Darlington

Q. We just heard from Joey, and it sounded almost like it was a retaliation thing; did you guys have something happen before that?. WILLIAM BYRON: No, I mean, we were really close off of 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead. He's just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I've seen it with other guys.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Ross Chastain Accident Quote

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 COCA-COLA CAMARO ZL1, sidelined due to damage sustained in an accident on lap 196. “We had a super strong day for our No. 1 Coca-Cola Chevy Camaro. We were fighting the balance all day. We were racing with those guys for the lead. I just thought I could run the bottom there off of turn two and the exit of the patch. I just got loose on the transition and spun out.
DARLINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Nascar Racing and Trailer Bashing In Roseville for Armed Forces Night on May 14

Racing excitement continues May 14 with Armed Forces Night at All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and the second Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of the season. Active-duty military and veterans alike will be honored during opening ceremonies. The first 100 through the gates will also receive a special merchandise “swag bag” courtesy of Bill McAnally Racing Promotions and its sponsors.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas Advance

The NASCAR Camping World Truck and NASCAR Cup Series will headline this weekend’s racing action at Kansas Speedway, which is hosting the first of two events this season. Ford is seeking its fourth Cup win of the 2022 season and second straight after Joey Logano won last weekend at Darlington Raceway while Ford’s F-150 lineup will be seeking its third victory in eight starts.
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

● Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, is bringing limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce “For the Farmers” Busch Light cans. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 800 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis, providing hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. These efforts are made possible through a network of volunteers from across the United States. Busch has been a partner of Farm Rescue since early 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy