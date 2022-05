The Boston Red Sox find themselves in dire need of a spark with a 10-19 record and a last-place spot in the American League East. While there's plenty of blame pie to go around, most if it can be given to the club's abysmal offense. The Red Sox rank 27th in runs scored, and players not named Rafael Devers or Xander Bogaerts are batting under the Mendoza line at .198.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO