For the most part, this weekend's weather was downright disgusting. Multiple inches of rain, powerful wind gusts, and dramatic coastal flooding. That super soaker storm system has departed. But it is still in the neighborhood, spinning past the North Carolina coast on Monday. Although rain chances for the week ahead are minimal, clouds and sprinkles and wind will still be "spit" at the Jersey Shore. Temperatures along the coast will also end up significantly cooler than inland areas all week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO