Morgan County, AL

Woman who claimed self-defense convicted of murdering her father

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Elkmont woman who told police that she shot her father in 2020 in an act of self-defense has been found guilty of murder.

Angela Joy Vest was convicted on Thursday, May 5 by a Morgan County jury.

On March 26, 2020, the Priceville Police Department responded to a shooting call at 27 Old Somerville Road. Angela Vest had called Morgan County 911 and told them she had shot her father, Kenneth Dewayne Vest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kenneth Vest dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sergeant Jason Wilbanks investigated the case. He took a statement from Angela Vest, and determined she had altered the scene “in an attempt to make it appear as if she had shot Kenneth Vest in self-defense.” She was arrested later that day and charged with murder.

At her arraignment, Angela Vest pleaded not guilty and requested a trial.

On May 5, 2022, the jury returned their verdict, finding her guilty of murder.

Court records do not yet show a sentencing date for Angela Vest.

