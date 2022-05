Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County Board of Elections is to once again host a Facebook Live stream on Election Night to distribute news of unofficial results. The stream is to begin at 8:15 p.m. on May 3rd and it will include live video of board of elections staff conducting the unofficial canvass. Board President Jim Fruth will speak directly to viewers about the election and the process of conducting it. As the unofficial results become tallied for the night, Fruth will read the results and a link will be provided to them.

