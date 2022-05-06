ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Drew Smyly Returns From Bereavement List, to Start Saturday

By Gordon Wittenmyer
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmyly returns from bereavement list for Saturday start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly returns from the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Set to Begin AAA Rehab Assignment

Vaughn set to begin rehab assignment with AAA Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew Vaughn will travel to Charlotte on Tuesday and likely begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Chicago White Sox' AAA affiliate on Wednesday, manager Tony La Russa told reporters ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Injury Updates: Seiya Suzuki (Ankle) Scratched Vs. Padres

Cubs' Suzuki scratched from lineup with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. About an hour before first pitch, the Cubs scratched Seiya Suzuki from Tuesday's starting lineup against the Padres due to right ankle soreness. It's the same issue that caused Suzuki to leave Monday's win over the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tim Anderson Vows to Work Through Fielding Errors

Tim Anderson vows to work through struggles in field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tim Anderson has improved his glove throughout his MLB career. In 2021, that manifested in a career-best .977 fielding percentage as he committed just 10 errors in 122 games. In 2022? The Chicago White Sox'...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Reduced to Fine

Report: Anderson has suspension dropped, reduced to fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has had his one-game suspension dropped and reduced to a fine, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The suspension came about after Anderson was caught on television flipping off the crowd...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicagoland Real Estate: Bears Coaches Buy Homes in Same Neighborhood

Report: Bears coaches buy homes in same neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL coaches spend a whole lot of time together. From meetings to film sessions to more meetings to practice on the field to even more meetings, coaches often spend more time at their team facilities than they do at home. But if a few of the Bears coaches want to hang out after they leave Halas Hall, that’ll be much easier. According to the Chicago Tribune, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and defensive line coach Travis Smith all recently bought houses in the same neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago Cubs#The White Sox#Lefty
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy