Cubs' Drew Smyly Returns From Bereavement List, to Start Saturday

Report: Bears coaches buy homes in same neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL coaches spend a whole lot of time together. From meetings to film sessions to more meetings to practice on the field to even more meetings, coaches often spend more time at their team facilities than they do at home. But if a few of the Bears coaches want to hang out after they leave Halas Hall, that’ll be much easier. According to the Chicago Tribune, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and defensive line coach Travis Smith all recently bought houses in the same neighborhood.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO