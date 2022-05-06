ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Rusk County

By Bob Hallmark
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Rusk County during storms Thursday. The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Mount Enterprise. The tornado caused damage to the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County. The second tornado, which was...

www.kltv.com

