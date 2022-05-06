National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies to finish out the afternoon and clear skies for this evening. Temperatures cool down into the 80s for the evening hours, eventually dropping into the low 70s overnight. A mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s for Tuesday. The forecast for the next three to four days is pretty much a copy and paste of the last couple, morning clouds with afternoon sun and highs in the low 90s. We’ll see some changes heading into the weekend when we have a low chance for a few showers, but unfortunately nothing too impressive. While it had looked like highs may be a tad cooler on Sunday, that no longer may be the case.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO