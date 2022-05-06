ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton v Manchester United: match preview

date 2022-05-06
 4 days ago
Brighton v Manchester United Photograph: Guardian

The stakes might not be high but this end-of-season encounter is not completely meaningless. Rather than challenging for the title or pushing for a Champions League spot Manchester United still need points to make sure of a Europa League place and avoid the Europa Conference. Brighton – ninth but only four points above Southampton in 15th – are seeking a highest top flight finish since they came 13th in the old First Division in 1982. To inch closer to their goals both must improve on recent form with Brighton having failed to win at home in their last eight and United losing their past four away matches in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo also needs two goals to reach 700 in club football. Stephen Hollis

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Amex Stadium

Last season Brighton 2 Manchester United 3

Referee Andy Madley

This season G15 Y34 R2 2.4 cards/game

Odds H 2-1 A 8-5 D 13-5

BRIGHTON

Subs from Steele, McGill, Alzate, Ferguson, Offiah, Duffy, Lallana, Maupay, Lamptey, Duffy, Webster

Doubtful None

Injured Sarmiento (hamstring, 15 May), Moder (knee, unknown), Mwepu (groin, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y66 R2

Form DWWLDW

Leading scorer Maupay 8

MANCHESTER UNITED

Subs from Henderson, Shoretire, Mata, Hannibal, Mengi, Lingard, Jones, Bailly, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Matic, Cavani

Doubtful Maguire (knee), Bailly (back)

Injured Sancho (illness, 22 May), Shaw (leg, Jun), Pogba (calf, Jun), Rashford (bronchitis, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y70 R2

Form LWLLDW

Leading scorer Ronaldo 18

