Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a former Walmart worker – here are the REAL reasons the ‘call for help’ message pops up on the self-checkout screen

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the reasons why the store’s call for help message appears on the self-checkout screen.

The TikToker, known only as Obey Goddess, said the warning will pop up if customers try to buy age-restricted products such as alcohol and tobacco.

A former Walmart worker has revealed the reasons why the call for help message may pop up on the self-checkout screen Credit: tiktok/@obeygoddess

Staff may be required to check a shopper’s ID if they look underage before the item can be scanned.

The ex-worker explained that it will state on an employee’s TC device if an age check needs to be conducted.

She added: “We constantly have cameras watching us and managers will see if we don’t check an ID.”

The influencer warned that Walmart employees could get in trouble if they fail to carry out age checks on restricted items.

Restricted items also include movies and chemicals.

But, the message will also appear if customers are buying an item that has been recalled, according to the worker.

The ex-worker said she kept her numbers on the back of her badge that she uses to authorize the product.

Some workers manually input the number into the machine, but employees can speed up the process if they scan the badge.

Reassuring customers, the ex-worker explained if the message appears it doesn’t mean that shoppers are stealing items.

The TikToker has shared several employee secrets on her social media page.

She revealed that employees will spot customers that try to steal items thanks to the super-powerful CCTV cameras in-store.

The devices can rotate on a 360-degree swivel.

They can also zoom in to the point where they can read the small print on a newspaper or text messages, according to the ex-worker.

She warned: “If you get caught stealing from Walmart, they will see you.”

Some TikTokers were skeptical about the quality of the cameras as they flooded the comments section of the clip.

One said: “Yet when someone stole my wallet they said the cameras couldn’t see that close.”

Another asked why doesn't anyone wink back when they gesture to the camera at the self-checkout.

Others said the retailer shouldn’t worry about customers stealing, but focus on providing enough carts for shoppers.

Financial experts have revealed the optimum time shoppers should head to their local Walmart before 9am if they want to get the groceries they need.

Personal finance expert Freya Kuka told GoBankingRates: "If you are a morning person, this is a great way to start the day.”

There are more than 4,700 Walmart stores in the US and around 600 are located in Texas.

Financial experts say shoppers should head to Walmart in the morning Credit: Getty

