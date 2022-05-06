Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

F irebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed Blake Masters in the GOP Arizona Senate primary.

Greene said the former venture capitalist was the best chance for Republicans to flip the seat held by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

"Blake Masters is the guy we need to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate. He is America First, he's smart, and he's fearless and loves God and his family," Greene said in a statement Thursday. "Blake will take on Big Tech, fight the tyranny of the swamp, and investigate Fauci and his cronies. Working together in Congress, we're going to put the power back where it belongs: in the hands of the people. Send Blake to Washington and together we will Save America and Stop Communism.”

Masters thanked her for the support, saying she "inspires fear in her enemies, and it's an incredible honor to receive her endorsement today."

Though former President Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Arizona Republican primary, Masters has allied himself with the former president in his platform. Trump has also expressed approval of Masters, calling into an election integrity event Masters held last month. Earlier, Trump blasted Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is also running in the primary, for not doing enough to investigate the election and accusing him of bowing to "political correctness."

Masters was polling third in the GOP primary, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll last month. Trump has targeted several elected officials in Arizona, including Republican Gov. Doug Ducey , for not doing enough to combat the vote fraud he believes cost him the state in the 2020 presidential election.