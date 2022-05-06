I’m a cleaning whizz and you’re vacuuming all wrong – it’s making your home dirty

You've probably never given a second thought to your vacuuming method.

But it turns out it's an important factor when cleaning your floors.

Moving backwards slowly ensures you get al the dust and dirt out of your carpet Credit: @neat.caroline/Tiktok

Basically going for a quick run around with your vacuum is fine now and then, but it wont always cut it.

Luckily, cleaning and organist pro Caroline Solomon recently took to TikTok to share the right way to to do it.

it turns out, there are three key steps to ensuring you get all the crumbs and dust up from your floor.

First, you want to pull the vacuum back towards you slowly to trap more dirt and dust.

When you turn on your machine, Caroline says to move forward with it at a normal pace, but it's vital that to drag it back extra slowly.

Her next pro tip is to "overlap your second vacuum line with the first by 50 per cent."

This will ensure you don't miss and spots and will give your carpet and more professional finish.

And finally, for an even deeper clean the clean lover suggests not only going up and down with your vacuum cleaner, but from side to side too.

Her trick might seems obvious, but it's easy to get caught up in a rushed vacuuming routine.

And just think of all the dirt you could be missing when you don't take the time to do the job properly.

She adds that you should "empty the cannister regularly for maximum efficiency!"

Other keen cleaners loved the handy vacuuming tips: "I'm sending this to my mum, she needs to hear this."

Another said: "I always tell my family that the carpet should not have heavy lines.

"But rather it should look like a ghost vacuumed the carpet, pristine!"