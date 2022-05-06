ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a cleaning whizz and you’re vacuuming all wrong – it’s making your home dirty

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

You've probably never given a second thought to your vacuuming method.

But it turns out it's an important factor when cleaning your floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zE6lX_0fVC193700
Moving backwards slowly ensures you get al the dust and dirt out of your carpet Credit: @neat.caroline/Tiktok

Basically going for a quick run around with your vacuum is fine now and then, but it wont always cut it.

Luckily, cleaning and organist pro Caroline Solomon recently took to TikTok to share the right way to to do it.

it turns out, there are three key steps to ensuring you get all the crumbs and dust up from your floor.

First, you want to pull the vacuum back towards you slowly to trap more dirt and dust.

When you turn on your machine, Caroline says to move forward with it at a normal pace, but it's vital that to drag it back extra slowly.

Her next pro tip is to "overlap your second vacuum line with the first by 50 per cent."

This will ensure you don't miss and spots and will give your carpet and more professional finish.

And finally, for an even deeper clean the clean lover suggests not only going up and down with your vacuum cleaner, but from side to side too.

Her trick might seems obvious, but it's easy to get caught up in a rushed vacuuming routine.

And just think of all the dirt you could be missing when you don't take the time to do the job properly.

She adds that you should "empty the cannister regularly for maximum efficiency!"

Other keen cleaners loved the handy vacuuming tips: "I'm sending this to my mum, she needs to hear this."

Another said: "I always tell my family that the carpet should not have heavy lines.

"But rather it should look like a ghost vacuumed the carpet, pristine!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBudC_0fVC193700
Moving side to side as well land up and down ensures a deeper clean Credit: @neat.caroline/Tiktok

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

How often should you change your bed sheets?

Some may think of it as a topic not to be discussed publicly, but it's one that affects each and every one of us: How often should you be changing and washing your bed sheets?. Research has shown the public cannot agree on the answer, and a new survey of 2,250 UK adults has found another split.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuuming#Floor Cleaning#Carpet Cleaning#The Clean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
CandysDirt

If You Want To Sell Your Home, Hide This One Thing

When you’re preparing your home to sell, there are certain things on the checklist. Clear the countertops – yes, all of them. Yeah, it does look naked to you, but it won’t in pictures. Declutter like a motherf**ker. Everyone loves to stash stuff in the garage and shove stuff in closets. I once saw toys hidden behind a shower curtain in the bathtub. A better idea? Invest in a storage unit.
HOME & GARDEN
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
422K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy