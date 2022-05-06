ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Centennial Bridge repairs begin May 12

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, there will be multiple lane closures on the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on May 12, starting at 9 a.m. for signing repairs. Work will begin in the northbound lanes before shifting to the southbound lanes. Temporary traffic signals and signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2 p.m.

Single file traffic on the Centennial Bridge on April 15, 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. To avoid delays, when possible, use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to lane closures and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on their traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Local 4 WHBF

More rain on the way for the QCA

After a less windy and dry day today, we are looking at more chances for rain through the majority of the week. Wednesday showers are expected to arrive in the morning. At first, things look to stay relatively light, but by the afternoon showers will pick up some and possibly hear a few rumbles of […]
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

The drought monitor continues to improve!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve picked up a good amount of rain here in the Quad Cities and across the Midwest! For the month of April, we’ve managed to stay anywhere from a half-inch up to an inch of rain above normal! The plethora of rain over the past month has meant we’ve seen […]
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

QC Storm post Peoria Rivermen

The season didn’t end the way the Quad City Storm would of like, coming up short to the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL semifinals. With that being said, this was the best season in franchise history for the Storm and now they look to build off this season for the future.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Friday night WARM-UP!

It’s 10 p.m. Friday – and it’s 71° in the Quad Cities right now! This is the warmest it’s been all day long, now that a warm front has officially lifted through the area. Saturday delivers the warmest weather we’ve had since early October! We’re heading for a Saturday high of 82°. And it comes […]
ENVIRONMENT
