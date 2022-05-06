Apply for 2022 Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The application period for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season will open at 10:00 a.m. on June 1, 2022. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the application period will end on June 8, 2022.Application period open for May 2022 Wild Hog Control Program
The 2022 10-day public water alligator hunting season begins at 12:00 p.m. on August 26, 2022, and runs through September 5, 2022. A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state.
For more information about the Alligator Hunting Season, you can visit the MDWFP website .
