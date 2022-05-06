ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Apply for 2022 Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The application period for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season will open at 10:00 a.m. on June 1, 2022. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the application period will end on June 8, 2022.

The 2022 10-day public water alligator hunting season begins at 12:00 p.m. on August 26, 2022, and runs through September 5, 2022. A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state.

For more information about the Alligator Hunting Season, you can visit the MDWFP website .

